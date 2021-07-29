Left Menu

EDMC panel nod to create 710 posts of dengue breeding checking staff

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 21:22 IST
The standing committee of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday cleared a proposal to create 710 posts of dengue breeding checking (DBC) staff, officials said.

The move comes amid the season of breeding of aedes agypti mosquito, vector of dengue.

The EDMC Standing Committee on Thursday passed the proposal to create 710 posts of DBC staff. The budget for the payment of salaries for these staff shall be sourced by the Delhi government, chairman of the panel Bir Singh Panwar was quoted as saying in an official statement.

It has been decided that the department may process and take up the issue with the government of Delhi for the creation of post and allocation of budget required to augment the creation of posts in the EDMC, he said.

The proposal now awaits approval of the BJP-led EDMC House.

They have also played significant roles in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the panel chief said.

On July 24, the EDMC had launched a month-long campaign to raise awareness on prevention of dengue. Over 40 cases of dengue have reported in the national capital this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

