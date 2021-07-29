Left Menu

COVID-19: 50 pc of Gujarat's adult population covered by first vaccine dose

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:03 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:03 IST
COVID-19: 50 pc of Gujarat's adult population covered by first vaccine dose
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat has vaccinated more than 50 per cent of its adult population with at least one dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines, while the overall coverage stood at 3.26 crores, officials said on Thursday.

A total of 2,48,56,000 people (in 18-plus category) have got their first jab so far, they said.

The number of vaccine doses administered so far in the state stood at 3.26 crores, more than 6 months after the inoculation drive began on January 16, an official release said.

The count of people who have so far received both doses of the vaccine has gone up to 77.57 lakh, it said.

This means, 15.72 per cent of the total eligible population has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

“The total above 18 population of the state is 4,93,20,903, out of which as on Thursday, 2,48,56,000 people, that is 50 per cent of the population, has been given protection against COVID-19 in form of (at least one dose of) vaccine,” the release said.

These details were shared by the health department during a meeting of the state government's core committee on coronavirus chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the officials said.

Gujarat on Thursday administered 4,39,045 vaccine doses, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021