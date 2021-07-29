COVID-19: 50 pc of Gujarat's adult population covered by first vaccine dose

Gujarat has vaccinated more than 50 per cent of its adult population with at least one dose of anti-coronavirus vaccines, while the overall coverage stood at 3.26 crores, officials said on Thursday.

A total of 2,48,56,000 people (in 18-plus category) have got their first jab so far, they said.

Advertisement

The number of vaccine doses administered so far in the state stood at 3.26 crores, more than 6 months after the inoculation drive began on January 16, an official release said.

The count of people who have so far received both doses of the vaccine has gone up to 77.57 lakh, it said.

This means, 15.72 per cent of the total eligible population has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus.

“The total above 18 population of the state is 4,93,20,903, out of which as on Thursday, 2,48,56,000 people, that is 50 per cent of the population, has been given protection against COVID-19 in form of (at least one dose of) vaccine,” the release said.

These details were shared by the health department during a meeting of the state government's core committee on coronavirus chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, the officials said.

Gujarat on Thursday administered 4,39,045 vaccine doses, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)