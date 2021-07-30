Jefferies requiring staff, visitors to offices to be vaccinated

Investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc said on Thursday it will only allow employees and visitors who have received a COVID-19 vaccine into its offices, according to a memo posted on its website.

The bank is taking the step because of the fast-spreading, more contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. Executives said the bank had 40 new cases of COVID-19 this month, including two that required short hospitalizations, according to the memo. "Until the world gets much closer to fully vaccinated, this 4th letter of the Greek alphabet may be followed by many additional letters denominating new variants," Jefferies Chief Executive Rich Handler and President Brian Friedman wrote in the post.

"We have concluded that the best strategy for now is to only allow into Jefferies' offices people who are fully vaccinated." The executives said the majority of Jefferies staff are fully vaccinated, which meant that most of the people who became sick this month recovered quickly.

The bank will make vaccines mandatory for anyone attending its events outside the office as well, including client meetings. After Labor Day, which falls on Sept. 6 this year, any employees who are not vaccinated will be asked to work remotely.

