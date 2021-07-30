Odisha athlete Debanand Patra dies at 90

Athlete Debanand Patra has died at his home in Phulbani town in the Kandhamal district of Odisha following a brief illness.

He was 90 and is survived by three daughters and two sons.

Patra, who was also a retired police officer, died on Wednesday night. He had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days earlier and was undergoing treatment at his home, Phulbani Municipality Executive Officer Baladev Behera said.

Patra had participated in national events in various categories of athletics and was felicitated by the state government and the Kandhamal district administration.

His admirers had thronged his house to pay their last respects.

The last rites were conducted at a Christian burial ground in Phulbani with strict adherence to COVID norms, Oriya Baptist Church, Phulbani general secretary Gideon Nayak said.

