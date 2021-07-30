Maha: Thane ZP launches drive to prevent maternal mortality
The local body in Maharashtras Thane district has launched a three-point programme to prevent deaths among pregnant women and lactating mothers in rural areas of the region, an official said on Friday. The Thane Zilla Parishads three-point programme will include testing, treatment and talks for pregnant women and lactating mothers, Zilla Parishad CEO Bhausaheb Dangde said.
Besides testing and treatment, the parishad will conduct discussions for women to create awareness and prevent instances of maternal mortality, he said.
As part of the programme launched in Shahapur on Wednesday, taluka medical officer Dr Tarulata Dhanke interacted with pregnant women, lactating mothers, Anganwadi and Asha workers, the official said.
The first phase of the plan started on July 28, during which at least 72 pregnant women were subjected to a special check-up, he added.
