Japan decided to expand states of emergency to three prefectures near Tokyo and the western prefecture of Osaka, overshadowing the Summer Games. It also approved the administration of AstraZeneca's vaccine after a few months' pause due to fears about potential side effects, local media reported.

EUROPE * Britain's transport minister said it was essential to have painful travel restrictions and a cautious approach to countries such as France to avoid the spread of a variant.

* The Czech government approved offering two days of additional vacation to state employees who get vaccinated, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* Vietnam's health ministry issued an urgent appeal for private hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients as the Southeast Asian country battles a surge in infections. * Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte approved the imposition of lockdown measures in the capital region, in a bid to contain the spread of the Delta variant.

* Australia will have to vaccinate 80% of its adults before it can consider reopening its border, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said. * Thailand, which drew accusations that it is trying to crack down on criticism of its handling of the pandemic, began a renewed drive to vaccinate Buddhist monks and other temple workers in Bangkok.

* South Korea announced plans to expand its vaccine rollout to people aged 18 to 49. * India reported the most cases in three weeks, the latest evidence of a worrying trend of rising cases that has forced one state to lock down.

* Sydney's poorest neighbourhoods braced for military enforcement of the city's toughest and longest lockdown of the pandemic. AMERICAS

* The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has described the Delta variant to be as contagious as chickenpox and could cause severe illness, the New York Times reported, citing an internal CDC document. * Brazil plans to cancel a contract signed in March for 10 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine, the health minister said on Thursday.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Israeli President Isaac Herzog received a third shot of vaccine, kicking off a campaign to give booster doses to people aged over 60.

* Saudi Arabia's tourism ministry said it will re-allow entry for tourist visa holders starting August 1. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* The Serum Institute of India said it had partnered with an industry body to expand the reach of COVID-19 shots in the country's countryside. * Trials mixing a first dose of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine with AstraZeneca's vaccine revealed no serious side effects among volunteers, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said.

* Emergent BioSolutions said it will resume production of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine at its troubled Baltimore facility. * China's CanSino Biologics may start as early as next month a clinical trial using Russia's Sputnik V followed by a shot of its own vaccine, a senior executive said late on Thursday.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Global shares tracked Asia lower but remain on course for their sixth straight month of gains as solid corporate earnings and central bank largesse keep sentiment intact, while the dollar held near a 1-month low.

* Japan will act "without hesitation" to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic, the economy minister said, signalling the government's readiness to compile another spending package as the crisis weighs on growth. * Turkey has extended its lira bank deposits' withholding tax support until the end of September, the Official Gazette showed, a move that Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan said aimed at supporting businesses hit by the pandemic.

