COVID-19: Noida residents asked for info on travellers from high-risk states

Amid a possible third wave of COVID-19, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Health Department has asked Noida and Greater Noida residents to alert it about people coming from nine high-risk states, including Kerala and Maharashtra. Communication in this regard was issued by the district's Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr. Sunil Sharma to all resident welfare associations (RWAs) and housing societies on Thursday. The communique stated that Uttar Pradesh has been able to keep the rate of COVID-19 transmission lower than many states due to a lot of efforts and there is a need to keep the rate low as a precaution against rising in cases of the virus. ''As per a UP government order on July 19, the district surveillance officer has to be informed about people coming into Gautam Buddh Nagar from states that have a COVID positivity rate of 3 percent or more through air/rail/road so that such travelers could be put on health surveillance and be treated immediately for any symptoms of coronavirus,'' Sharma said. The nine high-risk states mentioned by the CMO are Kerala, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Mizoram, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, according to the communique.

''You are requested to alert the district surveillance officer on WhatsApp number 9971208271 about any traveler coming from these states so that COVID-19 spread could be prevented,'' the CMO said in the letter to the RWAs and housing societies. Gautam Buddh Nagar adjoining Delhi in western Uttar Pradesh had 37 active cases of COVID-19 on Thursday along with a death toll of 466, according to official figures.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)