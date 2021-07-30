VP visits Bharat Biotech's facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jul 30 (PTI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday visited vaccine maker Bharat Biotech's manufacturing facility at Genome Valley near here.

There is no room for vaccine hesitancy. Vaccination drive against COVID-19 should become pan-India 'Jan Andolan' with increased participation from all sections of the people, he said according to a series of tweets from the vice president's Secretariat.

''..Shri Naidu was briefed on the processes for the development of various life-saving vaccines. #BharatBiotech,'' a tweet said.

''The temporary decline in COVID cases should not make us complacent.We should take it as a breathing space to get our act together so that we can face any subsequent health challenges with greater confidence & commitment.The urgent task is to vaccinate all as quickly as possible,'' he further said.

The constantly mutating virus poses unforeseen challenges and forces the scientific community to find solutions that will save lives and protect livelihoods.

He called for individual and collective contributions to the national and international effort, according to another tweet.

