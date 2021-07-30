1,890 new COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths in Karnataka

Karnataka reported 1,890 new COVID-19 cases and 34 deaths on Friday, taking the total number of infections to 29,03,137 and the toll to 36,525.

The day also saw 1,631 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 28,43,110.

Advertisement

Bengaluru Urban accounted for most number of caes (426), as as the city saw 366 discharges and only nine deaths, a health department bulletin said.

The total number of active cases stood at 23,478.

While the positivity rate for the day was 1.30 per cent, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) was at 1.79 per cent.

Out of 34 deaths reported on Friday, nine were from Bengaluru Urban, Dakshina Kannada had seven, Bengaluru Rural, Chikkamagaluru, Kolar, Mysuru and Uttara Kannada (two each), followed by others.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 426, Dakshina Kannada 345, Udupi 155, Mysuru 142, Hassan 135, Belagavi 103, while the rest were scattered in other areas.

Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,26,889, followed by Mysuru 1,72,779 and Tumakuru 1,17,721.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban was on top with 12,02,560, followed by Mysuru 1,69,056 and Tumakuru 1,15,643.

Cumulatively, a total of 3,85,10,966 samples have been tested in the state so far, out of which 1,45,197 were done on Friday alone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)