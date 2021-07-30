Left Menu

First COVID-19 vaccines donated by Britain head to Guyana and Belize

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:51 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:51 IST
  • United Kingdom

The first contingent of COVID-19 vaccines donated by Britain to help tackle the pandemic around the world left London's Heathrow airport on Friday bound for Guyana and Belize, the government said. Britain, which has fully vaccinated 72% of its adults, is sending 9 million Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines overseas in a first tranche of donations, with Indonesia, Jamaica and Kenya also set to receive shots.

The country has pledged to donate 100 million vaccines overseas by next June, 80 million of which will go to the COVAX scheme, which ensures equitable, global access to vaccines.

