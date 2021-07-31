Over 1 crore vaccine doses given in Delhi, 50% of eligible population got at least 1 jab: CM

The total number of anti-coronavirus vaccine doses administered in Delhi so far crossed the one-crore mark on Saturday and of the eligible population in the city, 50 per cent have received at least one jab, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

He hoped that more vaccine doses will be soon available for the city.

The national capital has a population of about two crore and among them, about 1.5 crore are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination, the chief minister said.

''Out of the 1.5 crore eligible population, 74 lakh have received vaccine doses. So, about 50 per cent have received at least one dose. Of the 74 lakh, 26 lakh have been administered both the jabs,'' the chief minister said in an online briefing.

''The number of Covid vaccine doses administered in Delhi since the start of the inoculation drive, crossed the one-crore mark today.'' Congratulating the medical staff for administering over one crore doses in the national capital, Kejriwal said there was an acute shortage of vaccines for which inoculation could not be scaled up.

''We have the capacity to vaccinate three lakh people daily. But due to shortage, only 50,000-80,000 people are getting the Covid jabs every day,'' he said.

The chief minister said the Delhi government is in regular contact with the Centre and hoped the city, along with the rest of the country, will soon have adequate vaccine doses.

There are two challenges before the government: to vaccinate those who have not yet taken even the first dose and to administer the second dose to those who have got the first jab, Kejriwal said.

The state government has been vaccinating the maximum number of people each day with the stock it is receiving, he said while pointing out the enthusiasm among people to get inoculated.

''As per the stock of doses we are receiving, our doctors, nurses and healthcare workers are putting in their best day and night to vaccinate the people of Delhi. The people are also enthusiastic about getting vaccinated and are coming forward to get their shots,'' the chief minister said.

Delhi has so far received 24,74,850 doses of Covaxin and 73,18,070 doses of Covishield, said the vaccination bulletin of the Delhi government on Saturday.

