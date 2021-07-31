Italy reports 16 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 6,513 new cases
Reuters | Milan | Updated: 31-07-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 21:06 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italy reported 16 coronavirus-related deaths on Saturday, down from 18 the day before, the health ministry said, and the daily tally of new infections fell to 6,513 from 6,619.
Italy has registered 128,063 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.35 million cases to date.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Italy
- Europe
- health ministry
- Britain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
SMT Wins Regional Tenders in Italy for Supraflex Cruz
Italy reports 11 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 2,898 new cases
Median age of those infected with coronavirus in Italy falls to 28
Indian Boxing Team to depart for Tokyo from Italy tomorrow
Italy reports 13 coronavirus deaths on Saturday, 3,121 new cases