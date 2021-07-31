Left Menu

Mumbai's active caseload drops below 5,000 since first wave ended

Updated: 31-07-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 23:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With 4,972 active COVID-19 cases, Mumbai's active caseload has dropped below 5,000 for the first time since the first wave ended, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said on Saturday. According to the health bulletin issued by Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation, the city reported 346 new positive cases in the last 24 hours, 444 recoveries, and 9 deaths on Saturday.

The total count of virus-infected people in the metropolis reached 7,34,781, including 7,11,517 recoveries. The death toll in the city rose to 15,889 with the new deaths registered by the Health Department.

The recovery rate of Mumbai stands at 97 per cent. On Saturday, 34,202 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus.

A total of 81,52,639 tests have been conducted in the city since the onset of the pandemic last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

