Brazil registers 37,582 new cases of coronavirus and 910 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil has registered 37,582 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, reaching 19.92 million cases.

The country had 910 new COVID-19 deaths in the period and the pandemic death toll reached 556,370.

