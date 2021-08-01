Brazil registers 37,582 new cases of coronavirus and 910 new COVID-19 deaths
Brazil has registered 37,582 new cases of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, reaching 19.92 million cases.
The country had 910 new COVID-19 deaths in the period and the pandemic death toll reached 556,370.
