Left Menu

Nine Russian coronavirus patients die after oxygen supply malfunctions

"A total of 71 people were in intensive care, not all were (receiving) oxygen supply," TASS quoted the ministry as saying. Regional authorities have agreed with the defence ministry to supply oxygen to all of the city's hospitals from the town of Mozdok, around 80 kms (50 miles) north of Vladikavkaz, RIA reported.

Reuters | Updated: 09-08-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 09-08-2021 23:11 IST
Nine Russian coronavirus patients die after oxygen supply malfunctions

Nine coronavirus patients died in a Russian hospital in the southern city of Vladikavkaz after an oxygen pipe burst underground, cutting supply to an intensive care ward, Russian news agencies reported on Monday.

"Nine patients with coronavirus died due to a lack of oxygen," the TASS news agency cited the local health ministry as saying. "A total of 71 people were in intensive care, not all were (receiving) oxygen supply," TASS quoted the ministry as saying.

Regional authorities have agreed with the defence ministry to supply oxygen to all of the city's hospitals from the town of Mozdok, around 80 kms (50 miles) north of Vladikavkaz, RIA reported. "There was a burst in the oxygen pipe from the reservoir, which is underground, and the oxygen supply was stopped," acting head of the North Ossetia region, where Vladikavkaz is located, was cited by RIA news agency as saying.

"Medical staff has started to connect the patients who are on ventilators to oxygen tanks. Oxygen tanks have started to arrive," acting head of North Ossetia Sergei Menyailo said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC; Australia's east coast continues to struggle with Delta outbreaks and more

Health News Roundup: Half of U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-...

 Global
2
PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Prasad

PNB Housing Finance to step up recovery efforts this month onwards: CEO Pras...

 India
3
We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps so successfully – and how their skills could inspire more nimble robots

We used peanuts and a climbing wall to learn how squirrels judge their leaps...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vaccine resistance; Explainer-Beyond Delta, scientists are watching new coronavirus variants and more

Health News Roundup: Delta variant, Louisiana doctors, slowly cracking vacci...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021