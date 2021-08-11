Britain reports 29,612 new COVID-19 cases, 104 deaths
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-08-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 20:34 IST
Britain recorded 29,612 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and 104 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for the virus.
That compares with 23,510 new cases and 146 deaths on Tuesday.
