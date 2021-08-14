Brazil registers 966 COVID-19 deaths on Friday
Updated: 14-08-2021 03:02 IST
Brazil registered 966 COVID-19 deaths on Friday and 33,933 additional cases, according to data released by the nation's Health Ministry.
The South American country has now registered a total of 567,862 coronavirus deaths and 20,319,000 total confirmed cases.
