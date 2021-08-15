Philippines reports second-biggest daily jump in COVID-19 cases
Reuters | Manila | Updated: 15-08-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 15-08-2021 13:43 IST
The Philippines recorded 14,749 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, its second-largest daily increase, bringing the Southeast Asian country's total confirmed infections to 1.74 million.
The Department of Health also reported an additional 270 deaths, the third-highest one-day spike in fatalities, increasing the death toll to 30,340.
