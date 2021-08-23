Brazil reports 14,404 new coronavirus cases, 318 deaths
Brazil recorded 14,404 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 318 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.
Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 574,527, according to ministry data.
