Left Menu

Greek scientists advise COVID-19 booster shots for vulnerable

The country reported 2,628 new COVID-19 infections and 34 related deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 561,812 and the death toll to 13,422. Greece, with a population of 11 million people, has so far administered more than 11.6 million first shots.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 23-08-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 22:04 IST
Greek scientists advise COVID-19 booster shots for vulnerable
  • Country:
  • Greece

Greece's top medical advisers said on Monday vulnerable groups with underlying diseases should get COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, in a bid to curb a rise in Delta variant infections. The booster shot with mRNA vaccines, if approved by the government, will be available in the first week of September, the head of the National Vaccination Committee told reporters.

"It will be given four weeks after the second dose in high-risk groups," Maria Theodoridou said. People who had undergone transplants or suffered from kidney failure, cancer patients and individuals with compromised immune systems were among the vulnerable groups, Theodoridou said.

In July, Greece recommended COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 12-15 to help protect youngsters and relatives ahead of the start of the new school year in September. The country reported 2,628 new COVID-19 infections and 34 related deaths on Monday, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 561,812 and the death toll to 13,422.

Greece, with a population of 11 million people, has so far administered more than 11.6 million first shots. About 63% of the population is fully vaccinated. It hopes to increase that figure to up to 70 percent by the autumn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021