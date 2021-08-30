Left Menu

Northern Cape Health suspends officials for irregular PPE contracts

Acting HOD, Dr Dion Theys and CFO Daniel Gaborone were arrested last week and subsequently appeared in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court, where they were granted bail of R20 000 each.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 30-08-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 30-08-2021 15:05 IST
Northern Cape Health suspends officials for irregular PPE contracts
Provincial Health Department spokesperson, Lebogang Majaha, said Health MEC Maruping Lekwene met with the department’s top brass following the arrests and highlighted the need to strengthen governance in the department. Image Credit: The Blue Diamond Gallery
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Northern Cape Health Department has put its Chief Financial Officer and Acting Head of Department on precautionary suspension following their arrest on charges relating to the alleged irregular awarding of personal protective equipment (PPEs) contracts.

Acting HOD, Dr Dion Theys and CFO Daniel Gaborone were arrested last week and subsequently appeared in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court, where they were granted bail of R20 000 each.

Provincial Health Department spokesperson, Lebogang Majaha, said Health MEC Maruping Lekwene met with the department's top brass following the arrests and highlighted the need to strengthen governance in the department.

"The MEC… met with the executive management team in the department, where he re-emphasised the need to urgently strengthen governance processes and internal controls. The MEC and Head of Department will be meeting next week with a joint sitting of the Northern Cape Legislature Standing Committee on Public Accounts (SCOPA) and the Portfolio Committee on Health and Social Development.

The purpose of the meeting is to brief the committee on these developments and explain the processes being implemented to ensure stability in the department in terms of its operations and its financial viability," Majaha said.

Theys and Gaborone are expected to appear next in the court on 27 September.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC; Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 368.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global
2
Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

Unitech's Chandra brothers shifted from Tihar to Mumbai jails

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; Tennis-U.S. Open unfolds amid a new era for players' mental health and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Murray urges fellow players to get vaccinated; T...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 367.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports record 1,218 COVID-...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021