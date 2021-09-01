China says first batch of BioNTech shots to arrive in Taiwan on Thursday

The first batch of BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Thursday, a total of 932,000 shots, China's official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Xinhua, in a brief report, said the vaccines were being provided by Shanghai Fosun Pharamceutical, which has the right to sell the shots on BioNTech's behalf in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

