China says first batch of BioNTech shots to arrive in Taiwan on Thursday

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-09-2021 11:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 11:29 IST
The first batch of BioNTech SE's COVID-19 vaccine is expected to arrive in Taiwan on Thursday, a total of 932,000 shots, China's official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.

Xinhua, in a brief report, said the vaccines were being provided by Shanghai Fosun Pharamceutical, which has the right to sell the shots on BioNTech's behalf in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

