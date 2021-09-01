Left Menu

Colleges open after over five months as Himachal records 5 deaths, 251 fresh virus cases

The colleges were closed by the state government on March 26 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Only those students were allowed to enter the colleges who followed the Covid protocol.So far, the infection has killed 3,587 people in the state, according to a health official.Of the fresh deaths, two were reported from Kangra and one each from Kullu, Una and Chamba, he said.

Colleges in Himachal Pradesh opened on Wednesday after a gap of over five months even as five more people died from coronavirus, with 251 fresh cases pushing the state’s infection count to 2,13,799. The colleges were closed by the state government on March 26 due to a spike in COVID-19 cases. Only those students were allowed to enter the colleges who followed the Covid protocol.

So far, the infection has killed 3,587 people in the state, according to a health official.

Of the fresh deaths, two were reported from Kangra and one each from Kullu, Una and Chamba, he said. As many as 104 more patients recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,08,409, he said.

