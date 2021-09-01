Cuba's COVID shots need WHO authorization to be supplied, says Americas health agency
COVID-19 vaccines developed by Cuba do not have emergency use authorization from the World Health Organization and cannot be bought for countries in the Americas, the WHO's regional health branch said on Tuesday.
Pan American Health Organization Assistant Director Jarbas Barbosa said the vaccines, Abdala and Soberana, need that authorization before they can be supplied by PAHO's revolving fund that supports equitable access to vaccines through the WHO-led COVAX facility.
