PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- YouTube's music services amass 50m paying subscribers https://on.ft.com/3jzwLUQ - Sacklers shielded from future lawsuits in Purdue settlement https://on.ft.com/3jBXlwD

- MoD could move UK nuclear subs abroad if Scotland breaks away https://on.ft.com/3t5gjyO - Britons with weak immune systems to be offered third Covid jab https://on.ft.com/3t7blS0

Overview - Google-owned YouTube's paid music streaming services have amassed 50 million subscribers.

- A U.S. judge approved OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP's bankruptcy settlement, under which the Sackler family owners are shielded from future opioid litigation. - The UK has drawn up contingency plans to move its Trident nuclear submarine bases from Scotland to the United States or France in case of a Scottish breakaway.

- Britain will give a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to about 500,000 people with severely weakened immune systems, UK health secretary Sajid Javid said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)