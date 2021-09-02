Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2021 06:32 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- YouTube's music services amass 50m paying subscribers https://on.ft.com/3jzwLUQ - Sacklers shielded from future lawsuits in Purdue settlement https://on.ft.com/3jBXlwD

- MoD could move UK nuclear subs abroad if Scotland breaks away https://on.ft.com/3t5gjyO - Britons with weak immune systems to be offered third Covid jab https://on.ft.com/3t7blS0

Overview - Google-owned YouTube's paid music streaming services have amassed 50 million subscribers.

- A U.S. judge approved OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP's bankruptcy settlement, under which the Sackler family owners are shielded from future opioid litigation. - The UK has drawn up contingency plans to move its Trident nuclear submarine bases from Scotland to the United States or France in case of a Scottish breakaway.

- Britain will give a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to about 500,000 people with severely weakened immune systems, UK health secretary Sajid Javid said. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

