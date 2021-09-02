J&J deal to ship COVID-19 shots from S.Africa to Europe halted, AU says

An arrangement whereby Johnson & Johnson (J&J) was shipping to Europe COVID-19 vaccine doses that were being packaged in South Africa has been suspended, African Union (AU)envoy Strive Masiyiwa said on Thursday.

The shots packaged by J&J's South African partner Aspen and already sent to Europe would be returned, Masiyiwa added at a news conference organized by the AU's disease control body.

