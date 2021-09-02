J&J deal to ship COVID-19 shots from S.Africa to Europe halted, AU says
Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 02-09-2021
- Country:
- Kenya
An arrangement whereby Johnson & Johnson (J&J) was shipping to Europe COVID-19 vaccine doses that were being packaged in South Africa has been suspended, African Union (AU)envoy Strive Masiyiwa said on Thursday.
The shots packaged by J&J's South African partner Aspen and already sent to Europe would be returned, Masiyiwa added at a news conference organized by the AU's disease control body.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
