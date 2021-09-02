Left Menu

Cabinet approves extension of National State of Disaster

“Cabinet approved the extension of the National State of Disaster to 15 October 2021, in terms of Section 27(5) (c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (57 of 2002),” Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said on Thursday.

Pretoria | Updated: 02-09-2021 16:53 IST
  • South Africa

Cabinet has approved the extension of the National State of Disaster to next month.

In addition, Cabinet approved that the country should remain on Adjusted Alert Level 3 of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

