AstraZeneca, EU reach settlement on delivery of COVID-19 vaccine doses

The European Commission and AstraZeneca said on Friday they have reached a settlement on the delivery of the remaining COVID-19 vaccine doses by the British drugmaker and also ended the pending litigation in Brussels.

Under the settlement, AstraZeneca has committed to deliver 60 million doses of its vaccine, Vaxzevria, by the end of the third quarter this year, 75 million by the end of the fourth quarter, and 65 million by the end of the first quarter of 2022. The European Commission launched legal action against AstraZeneca in April for not respecting its contract for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines and for not having a "reliable" plan to ensure timely deliveries.

