Left Menu

Biological E.’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate CORBEVAX supported for Phase III trials

In addition to receiving financial assistance under Mission COVID Suraksha, this vaccine candidate has also obtained financial support under COVID-19 Research Consortia through National Biopharma Mission, BIRAC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 14:30 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 14:18 IST
Biological E.’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate CORBEVAX supported for Phase III trials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India (GoI) has taken myriads of initiatives to increase investments in research & development (R&D) and manufacturing of COVID-19 Vaccines. The establishment of the Mission COVID Suraksha Program is one such endeavour for COVID-19 vaccine development to reinforce and streamline available resources towards a warpath for accelerated vaccine development, leading to bringing in a safe, efficacious, affordable and accessible COVID-19 Vaccine for the citizens at the earliest with a target of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and its PSU, Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC) have supported Biological E.'s COVID-19 Vaccine candidate from Preclinical Stage to Phase III clinical studies. In addition to receiving financial assistance under Mission COVID Suraksha, this vaccine candidate has also obtained financial support under COVID-19 Research Consortia through National Biopharma Mission, BIRAC.

Biological E. has received Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) approval for conducting Phase III Comparator Safety & Immunogenicity trial in adults after Subject Expert Committee's (SEC) review of Phase I and II clinical trials data. Additionally, Biological E. also received approval on 01.09.2021 to initiate the Phase II/III Study to evaluate Safety, Reactogenicity, Tolerability and Immunogenicity of CORBEVAX™ vaccine in Children and Adolescents. The candidate is an RBD protein subunit vaccine.

Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT and Chairperson, BIRAC speaking on the subject said that " Department through Mission COVID Suraksha launched under Atma Nirbhar Bharat package 3.0 being implemented by BIRAC, is committed to the development of safe and efficacious COVID-19 vaccines. We look forward to the clinical development of candidate CORBEVAX™ for paediatric and adults ."

``We are delighted to receive these significant approvals from the DCGI. These approvals encourage our organisation to move forward and successfully produce our COVID-19 vaccine to meet the vaccination needs,'' said Ms Mahima Datla, Managing Director, Biological E. Limited. ``We are grateful to BIRAC for their support and we are enthused that these approvals would help support our subsequent filings with WHO as well. We appreciate and acknowledge the contribution of all our collaborators for their continued support in this endeavour,'' she further added.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021