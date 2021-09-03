Four new dengue cases found in Indore
Updated: 03-09-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 16:15 IST
With four new infections coming to light, the tally of dengue cases reported in Indore district since the start of the year has risen to 73, a health official said on Friday.
Out of 73 patients, 50 did not require hospitalization while only one patient died, said district malaria officer Daulat Patel.
There has been a spurt in dengue cases after the onset of monsoon, he said.
Inspections are being conducted daily in affected areas to find breeding grounds of the larva of dengue-carrying mosquitoes, he added.
