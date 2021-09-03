Left Menu

Four new dengue cases found in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 03-09-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 16:15 IST
Four new dengue cases found in Indore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With four new infections coming to light, the tally of dengue cases reported in Indore district since the start of the year has risen to 73, a health official said on Friday.

Out of 73 patients, 50 did not require hospitalization while only one patient died, said district malaria officer Daulat Patel.

There has been a spurt in dengue cases after the onset of monsoon, he said.

Inspections are being conducted daily in affected areas to find breeding grounds of the larva of dengue-carrying mosquitoes, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be In Breach Of Payment Services Act - Spokesperson

BRIEF-Monetary Authority Of Singapore Says Of The View That Binance May Be I...

 Singapore

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021