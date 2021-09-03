Four new dengue cases found in Indore

With four new infections coming to light, the tally of dengue cases reported in Indore district since the start of the year has risen to 73, a health official said on Friday.

Out of 73 patients, 50 did not require hospitalization while only one patient died, said district malaria officer Daulat Patel.

There has been a spurt in dengue cases after the onset of monsoon, he said.

Inspections are being conducted daily in affected areas to find breeding grounds of the larva of dengue-carrying mosquitoes, he added.

