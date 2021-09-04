Ladakh reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries

Ladakh recorded six fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally of infections to 20,573, while the count of active cases in the union territory stood at 68, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths so far -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

Nine more patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recoveries to 20,298 till date, the officials said.

Of the six fresh cases, five were reported in Leh and one in Kargil.

No death due to Covid was reported in Ladakh on Thursday, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)