Left Menu

Ladakh reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries

PTI | Leh | Updated: 04-09-2021 00:11 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 00:10 IST
Ladakh reports 6 new COVID-19 cases, 9 recoveries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh recorded six fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the tally of infections to 20,573, while the count of active cases in the union territory stood at 68, officials said.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths so far -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

Nine more patients were cured and discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recoveries to 20,298 till date, the officials said.

Of the six fresh cases, five were reported in Leh and one in Kargil.

No death due to Covid was reported in Ladakh on Thursday, the officials added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021