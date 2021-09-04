Brazil reports 25,565 new coronavirus cases, 756 deaths
Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 04-09-2021 02:48 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 02:38 IST
Brazil recorded 25,565 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 756 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Friday.
Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 582,670, according to ministry data.
