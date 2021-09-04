Left Menu

Assam reports 564 new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths in last 24 hours

With a 0.61 per cent positivity rate for the day, Assam reported 564 fresh COVID-19 cases, according to the health bulletin issued by the state government on Friday.

ANI | Dispur (Assam) | Updated: 04-09-2021 05:55 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 05:55 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
With a 0.61 per cent positivity rate for the day, Assam reported 564 fresh COVID-19 cases, according to the health bulletin issued by the state government on Friday. The state also witnessed 6 deaths and 828 recoveries.

With the new report cases, the active caseload in the state stands at 5,158, while the total death toll was reported to be 5,683, as per the Assam health bulletin. A total of 91,778 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, while cumulatively 2,19,30,016 tests have been conducted in the state. (ANI)

Also Read: 14 arrested in Assam over supporting Taliban on social media: Police

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

