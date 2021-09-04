No ban on installing Lord Ganesha idols in public places in Puducherry during Vinayaka Chaturthi; Lt Governor

There would be no ban on installing Lord Ganesha idols in public places during Vinayaka Chaturthi in Puducherry as people here adhere to all COVID-19 protocols, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said here on Saturday. In Telangana also, there would be no such ban and installation of statues would be permitted in public places without any restrictions on the height, Soundararajan, who is the Governor of that state, said, adding that she would be participating in a function in that state on September 10. Soundararajan was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function at the Raj Nivas here to felicitate health care workers and others for their work to combat spread of COVID-19 in Puducherry. ''People in Puducherry and Telangana are conscious of safety protocols and are adhering to it. With this protective approach on their part, there will be no ban on installation of the statues of Lord Vinayaka in public places''. She said she had visited temples in the union territory during festivals recently and found people strictly adhering to safety measures. Neighbouring Tamil Nadu had recently announced a ban on the public celebration of Vinayaka Chaturthi and banned installation of idols in public places, processions and immersions in beaches and water bodies, citing COVID-19. The Lt Governor said that the Health Department, in association with other departments, including Police, had been carrying out several measures to ensure that all the people eligible for inoculation against the pandemic were vaccinated. ''Presently 60 per cent of the eligible population are covered through various measures, including holding of vaccination festivals and special drives. Still we are keen about covering the remaining forty per cent`, she said and added that only those aged above sixty were hesitating to get themselves vaccinated. The Lt Governor said vaccination was the only weapon to combat the infection and senior citizens should not hesitate to take the shots. She also said there was no vaccine shortage in Puducherry unlike some other states. ''Puducherry does not have such a situation. We have sufficient stocks right from day one. I appeal to the people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated'' she said. The Lt Governor earlier participated in a review meeting with Health Department officials and medical personnel at her office. She said Chief Minister N Rangasamy had also met her and discussed several measures for development. ''There is a healthy atmosphere prevailing in Puducherry with the government proposing several welfare measures and developmental programmes'', she said.

The Lt Governor also felicitated doctors and health personnel of Primary Health Centres for their dedicated service to combat COVID-19.

