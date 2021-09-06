Partial lockdown in Aizawl extended till Sep 18

The Mizoram government has extended partial lockdown in Aizawl Municipal Corporation (AMC) area and certain COVID-related restrictions in other parts of the state till September 18, with a few relaxations in the curbs, an official said on Sunday.

An order related to the COVID curbs was issued as the restrictions, imposed on August 20, were in place till Saturday, he said.

Educational institutes have not been allowed to reopen in AMC area, while schools and colleges in COVID-free localities in other parts of the state were permitted to resume physical classes, the official said.

Places of worship have been allowed to reopen in COVID-free localities outside the Aizawl city.

However, churches for worship services will continue to remain closed in the AMC area.

The northeastern state on Sunday reported 967 new coronavirus cases, pushing the state's tally to 63,784, a bulletin said.

One more fatality raised the death toll to 223, it said.

Mizoram now has 10,318 active cases, while 53,243 people have recovered from the disease.

The state has conducted more than 8.97 lakh sample tests for COVID-19 till date, and over 6.58 lakh people have been vaccinated till Saturday.

