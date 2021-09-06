Tamil Nadu reports 1,592 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

Left Menu

Tamil Nadu has reported 1,592 new Covid cases during the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 06-09-2021 02:16 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 02:16 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu has reported 1,592 new Covid cases during the last 24 hours, as per a bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday. During the same duration, 1,607 people recovered from the infection and 18 people succumbed to the deadly virus.

As of now, there are 16,282 active cases of the disease in the state. A total of 26,22,678 covid cases have been reported in the state so far out of which 25,71,378 people have recovered from the infection while 35,018 people have died due to the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

