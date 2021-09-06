Left Menu

Kerala reports 19,688 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala reported 19,688 new cases of COVID-19 and 135 fatalities on Monday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 06-09-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 23:20 IST
Kerala reports 19,688 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala reported 19,688 new cases of COVID-19 and 135 fatalities on Monday. According to state health bulletin, death toll in the state has gone up to 21,631.

It said 28,561 patients have recovered from the virus and 2,38,782 are undergoing treatment. The total number of those who have recovered from COVID-19 is 39,66,557. The bulletin said 1,17,823 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and test positivity rate is 16.71 per cent. (ANI)

Also Read: Muraleedharan slams Vijayan govt over deteriorating COVID-19 situation in Kerala

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; New Zealand COVID-19 cases steady ahead of decision on easing curbs and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

SASSA reopens system for applicants to change payment method

 South Africa
3
PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

PIC and Steinhoff sign settlement agreement

South Africa
4
Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Singtel: Moody's

Bharti's rights issue credit positive but neutral for 31 pc shareholder Sing...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021