Brazil reports 9,154 new coronavirus cases, 182 deaths

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 07-09-2021 02:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2021 02:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Brazil recorded 9,154 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 182 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

Brazil has registered more than 20 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 583,810, according to ministry data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

