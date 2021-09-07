Mexico reports 5,127 new COVID-19 cases, 330 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Monday reported 5,127 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 330 more deaths, bringing the total number of official infections since the pandemic began to 3,433,511 and the death toll to 263,470.

Health ministry officials have previously said that the real numbers are likely significantly higher.

