Australia's Victoria state reports 246 local COVID-19 cases
Australia's Victoria state on Tuesday reported 246 new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, the same number as a day earlier, as authorities struggle to contain an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant.
Of the new cases, 90 are linked to the current outbreak, the state's health department said.
