China reports 36 new COVID-19 cases on Sept 6 vs 18 a day earlier

China reported 36 new COVID-19 cases on the mainland for Sept. 6, up from 18 a day earlier, the national health authority said on Tuesday. None of the new infections were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, stood at 10 on Sept. 6, all of which were imported from abroad, the commission said. That compared with 18 the day before. The total confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China are at 95,064, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

