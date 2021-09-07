Left Menu

MP: Gwalior reports 16 confirmed cases of dengue

Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Monday reported 16 confirmed cases of dengue, informed the Chief Medical and Health Officer of Gwalior.

07-09-2021
A visual from the Civil Hospital, Gwalior. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district on Monday reported 16 confirmed cases of dengue, informed the Chief Medical and Health Officer of Gwalior. Dr Manish Sharma, Chief Medical and Health Officer, Gwalior on Monday told ANI, "Gwalior has reported 16 confirmed cases of dengue. We are keeping an eye on the situation."

"In coordination with the municipal corporation, we are doing contact tracing and door-to-door survey. The hotspot zones where we had the highest cases of dengue are under strict observation. Our team is monitoring and doing larvae surveys. Sanitisation and fogging are being carried out by sanitisation workers." he added. He appealed to the people to maintain cleanliness in and around their locality, listed the do's and dont's to curb the spread of the disease, and urged them to go for testing if they show any symptoms.

Dr Nishant Nayak, Civil Hospital, Gwalior, said, "We have a large number of patients with the symptoms of fever, we are conducting tests." The rainy season between July and September is considered the active breeding time for vector-borne diseases, including dengue. (ANI)

