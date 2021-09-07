No alternative to taking COVID-19 vaccine: VP Naidu

The Vice President, Shri M Venkaiah Naidu today said the COVID-19 vaccination campaign should become a people's movement and appealed to every eligible person to take the required doses without any fear or hesitation.

Launching a free vaccination program organized by Swarna Bharat Trust in Hyderabad in collaboration with Bharat Biotech International Ltd and MediCiti Hospitals, Shri Naidu said there was no alternative to taking the vaccine.

Calling for countering the misinformation on vaccines, he urged the people's representatives, film and sports celebrities to take the lead in dispelling myths and fears on COVID-19 vaccination.

Highlighting the important role of the media in creating awareness and in encouraging COVID appropriate behaviour, the Vice President said that every citizen, who is eligible for vaccination, should deem it as his/ her duty to take the required doses of vaccine.

Mentioning that more than 71 crore doses were administered in the country till September 6th, 2021, he expressed his happiness that more than 50 per cent of the eligible people were vaccinated with at least a single dose.

Terming it as a collective and remarkable effort of the Centre and states in the spirit of Team India, the Vice President stressed that the mission of vaccination should not lose momentum until every citizen is vaccinated.

Shri Naidu observed that at a time when even developed countries struggled to cope with the pandemic, India has not only successfully manufactured vaccines indigenously, but is also conducting the world's largest free vaccination program. 'Further, in the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', India has exported vaccines around the world, he added.

The Vice President also stressed the importance of COVID appropriate behaviour even after vaccination to effectively fight the pandemic. He emphasized that people should take personal responsibility in adherence to personal hygiene, in wearing masks and in maintaining a safe distance.

Shri Naidu suggested to the people to adopt healthy lifestyle choices, such as practising yoga, maintaining physical fitness and eating healthy food in order to ward off health problems.

He complimented the organizers of the free vaccination program - Swarna Bharat Trust, Bharat Biotech, Muppavarapu Foundation, MediCiti Hospitals (Hyderabad), Simhapuri Vaidya Seva Samiti (Nellore), Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Hospitals (Vijayawada) for their initiative and efforts. The free vaccination programme was simultaneously launched at three centres - in Hyderabad, Vijayawada and Nellore.

The spouse of the Vice President, Smt. Usha Naidu, Joint Managing Director of Bharat Biotech Ltd., Smt. Suchitra Ella, former Captain of Indian Hockey team, N. Mukesh Kumar and Chairman, Swarna Bharat Trust, Dr Kamineni Srinivas were among those who participated in the event at Hyderabad.

(With Inputs from PIB)