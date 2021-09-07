Left Menu

11 MBBS students of Nagpur college test COVID-19 positive

However, before admitting them to the hospital, we carried out rapid antigen tests which confirmed on Sunday that they were coronavirus positive, Datta Meghe Medical College dean Dr Dilip Gode told PTI.Following the detection of these two cases, doctors went to the hostel to check all the students, and about 60 of them who had some symptoms were subjected to RT-PCR test, out of which nine tested positive on Monday, he said.

07-09-2021
At least 11 first-year students of MBBS at a private medical college here in Maharashtra have tested positive for COVID-19, the college dean said on Tuesday. These students were found infected during tests in the last two days, he said. ''We have dengue patients getting treatment at a hospital attached to the medical college. When two of our students suffered from fever, we suspected it could be dengue. However, before admitting them to the hospital, we carried out rapid antigen tests which confirmed on Sunday that they were coronavirus positive,'' Datta Meghe Medical College dean Dr Dilip Gode told PTI.

Following the detection of these two cases, doctors went to the hostel to check all the students, and about 60 of them who had some symptoms were subjected to RT-PCR test, out of which nine tested positive on Monday, he said. At least 100 students in the college hostel have been quarantined, the dean said, adding that none of these students has any symptoms such as fever and their oxygen levels are good. ''The college is attached to the Shalinitai Meghe Hospital & Research Centre, which is a dedicated COVID-19 hospital. We have all the know-how about the treatment and none of the students has any symptoms. Doctors are visiting students in their rooms,'' he said.

RT-PCR tests will be conducted on all the students at the hostel on Wednesday, he added.

