Assam reports 9 more COVID deaths, 471 new cases

Assam reported 471 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, lower than the previous days 636, as the total cases increased to 5,93,087 in the state, according to the bulletin of the National Health Mission. The number of people who have been cured of the disease is now 5,80,991.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-09-2021 00:55 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 00:54 IST
Assam reported 471 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, lower than the previous day's 636, as the total cases increased to 5,93,087 in the state, according to the bulletin of the National Health Mission. The number of daily fatalities due to the disease also registered a decline with nine deaths reported, two less than Monday's 11. The state's death toll rose to 5719 while the number of current active cases is 5110.

Jorhat and Morigaon districts reported two deaths each while one death each was recorded in Bishwanath, Dibrugarh, Hojai, Kamrup Metro and Lakhimpur.

The current death rate is 0.96 per cent and the number of COVID-19 positive patients dying due to other causes is 1,347.

The 471 new cases were detected from districts such as Kamrup Metro, Sonitpur, Sivasagar and Golaghat.

Altogether 80,937 tests for coronavirus were conducted during the day, taking the total number of such examinations to 2,22,18,172. The bulletin said 420 patients were discharged from hospitals following their recovery. The number of people who have been cured of the disease is now 5,80,991. The total number of people vaccinated during the day was 2,94,372.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

