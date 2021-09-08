Left Menu

India logs 37,875 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs

India reported 37,875 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 11:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India reported 37,875 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. India's active caseload now stands at 3,91,256

The total number of cases of COVID-19 infection in the country has reached 3,30,96,718. Out of the fresh cases recorded across the country, Kerala has recorded 25,772 in the last 24 hours.

As many as 369 people have succumbed to the COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 4,41,411. So far, India has reported 3,22,64,051 recoveries including 39,114 people recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate currently stands at 97.48 per cent. Meanwhile, the daily positivity rate in India stands at 2.16 per cent.

India has substantially ramped up its COVID-19 testing capacity wherein 53.49 crore tests have been conducted so far. As a part of the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country, India has administered 70,75,43,018 COVID vaccine doses so far, including 78,47,625 doses in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

