Over 70.31 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses provided to states, UTs so far: Centre

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 13:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

More than 70.31 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and UTs so far, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Further, more than eight lakh doses are in the pipeline.

The ministry said more than 5.64 crore balance and unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with the states and UTs to be administered.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to states and UTs for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain, it said.

