Ladakh's active COVID-19 caseload goes down to 48; 5 fresh cases reported

With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 48, including 41 in Leh and 7 in Kargil district.

PTI | Leh | Updated: 08-09-2021 19:01 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Territory of Ladakh recorded five fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 20,593, officials said on Wednesday. The active caseload in the region stands at 48 as 11 more coronavirus patients were cured of the infection, they said.

Ladakh has so far registered 207 Covid-related deaths -- 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

All the 11 Covid patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh district on Sunday, thereby taking the tally of cured patients to 20,317, which accounts for over 98 per cent recoveries, officials said.

All the five fresh cases were reported in Leh, they said. A total of 1,991 sample reports in Ladakh, including 804 from Leh and 1,187 from Kargil, were found negative, they said.

There was no death reported due to Covid in Ladakh on Tuesday. With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh has gone up to 48, including 41 in Leh and 7 in Kargil district. PTI AB SRY

