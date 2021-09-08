Left Menu

Ireland to give COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to over-80s

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 08-09-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 22:38 IST
Representative image
  • Ireland

Ireland will give COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to elderly people who were fully vaccinated at least six months ago, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

People over the age of 80 and those over 65 living in long-term residential care facilities will receive a booster dose of a vaccine such as those made by Pfizer or Moderna, irrespective of what vaccine they received initially, the ministry said in a statement.

