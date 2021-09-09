Left Menu

TN govt to hold mega COVID vaccination camp on Sept 12

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday appealed to people to make use of the mega vaccination camp scheduled to be held on September 12 by it, saying such an event was essential to attain Covid-19 free status.Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said as part of the mega camp, 40,000 booths would be established in primary health centres, government run hospitals, noon meal centres, schools and other vital locations in the state.Elaborate arrangements have been made to vaccinate 20 lakh people above 18 years in these booths.

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday appealed to people to make use of the mega vaccination camp scheduled to be held on September 12 by it, saying such an event was essential to attain Covid-19 free status.

Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said as part of the mega camp, 40,000 booths would be established in primary health centres, government run hospitals, noon meal centres, schools and other vital locations in the state.

''Elaborate arrangements have been made to vaccinate 20 lakh people above 18 years in these booths. Revenue, local bodies, education, Rotary International and other NGOs have extended their support.

In order to avoid the third wave (of the Covid-19), the state is implementing the Covid-19 vaccination. It is very essential to attain the Covid-19 free status and also protect our people from the virus'', he said in a press release.

The vaccination booths on that day would function between 7am and 7pm and around 20 lakh people above 18 years are expected to receive the vaccination including both ''first and second'' doses.

Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) kits would be kept in all the booths while necessary arrangements on campaigning have been made in all the districts like banners, posters among others.

People living in areas that are harder to reach, and those living in border districts of Kerala and other inter-state borders would be ''focused'', he said.

Maintaining social distance, wearing a face mask and hand washing activity would be mandatory during the vaccination camp and those people with symptoms of suggestive Covid-19 should not be allowed inside the booth.

He said the government after persistent efforts has received sufficient quantity of vaccines from the Centre.

The Minister appealed to all the citizens of the state to utilise the opportunity and get vaccinated on that day, the release added.

